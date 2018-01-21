Tipperary deaths - Sunday 21 January, 2018

The late Dinny Byrne

The death has occurred of Dinny Byrne late London and Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Mickey "The Rattler", sisters Mai and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie, sons Gerard and Ted, sister Gertie (Cooke), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in London and Mass will be offered at a later date in Thurles.

The late Hanora Butler

The death has occurred of Hanora Butler (née Nolan) late of Hillcrest, Garrinch, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday, January 21st from 4.30pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Josie Delaney

The death has occurred of Josie Delaney (née Walsh) late of 13 Limerick Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Billy and son Paddy. Deeply regretted by her son Liam, daughters Noreen O'Brien and Mary Shanahan, sons-in-law Michael and Noel, daughter-in-law Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 5oc with Rosary at 8.oc. Private removal from her residence Tuesday morning 11.30 arriving at St. Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12oc followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late Elieen Hassett

The death has occurred of Eileen Hassett (née Gleeson) late of Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Tony, Ger and Noreen (Kennedy). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Anne and Fionnuala, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Connie, neighbours, special friend Mary Rose and a wide circle of friends. Reposing on Sunday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. John's Church, Tyone for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by Burial in Tyone Cemetery.

The late Maureen Kenny

The death has occurred of Maureen Kenny (née Martin) late of Glenstal, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Cahernorry, Drombanna Co. Limerick and Seskin, Solohead, Co. Tipperary Solohead, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, daughters Mary and Bridget, sons George, Seamus and Pat, sons-in-law Micheál and Jonnie, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Daniel, George, Kate, Áine, Matthew, Maria, Croíadh and Mollie, sisters Brid, Therese, Jo O'Leary, Bernie Quirke and the late Margaret O'Gorman, brothers Willie and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

The late Sr M. Aquin Power

The death has occurred of Sr. M. Aquin Power late of the Presentation Convent, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Rathgormack, Co. Waterford. Sadly missed by her loving community, her brother Eddie, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in the Convent Chapel from 2 o'clock on Sunday with evening prayer at 5.30 o'clock. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial thereafter in the Convent Cemetery.

The late Richard Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard ( Dick ) Walsh late of Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving sister Yvonne ( Ryan ), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, carers and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 21st Jan. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 22nd Jan. at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers Only. Donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Center.