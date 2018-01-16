Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 16 January, 2018

The late Michael Barry

The death has occurred of Michael Barry late of Ard na Greine, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonakilty, Cork.(Retired Manager Centenary Co-op and formerly Ring, Clonakilty). Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Eddie, John, Neilus and Eugene, sisters Mary, Bernie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary (née Phelan), daughters Margaret, Noreen, Patricia and Catherine, sons Michael, Gerard, Declan, Brendan, Aidan and Kevin, brothers Tommy and Fintan, sisters Kitty and Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 16th Jan., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday, 17th Jan., at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Carol Scott

The death has occurred of Carol Scott (née Scott) late of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Norah Byrne

The death has occurred of Norah (Nonie) Byrne (née Dunne) late of Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Borrisokane, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Austin and dear mother of Moira Capilitan, Mickey, Gussie (Australia), Philip (USA), Forrest (Cork), Raymond, Sean (USA), Nochette and Jason. Deeply regretted by her much loved husband Austin, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the Foley & Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.Funeral will arrive at St. Annes Church, Sligo on Wednesday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

The late John B. Devitt

The death has occurred of John B. Devitt late of Hardiman Road, Drumcondra, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Ann and brother of the late Pat, Jim, Tom, Kate and Madeleine. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Mary (Nolan), Betty (Harty), Margaret (O’Meara), and Martina (Hanrahan), son Johnny, sons-in-law Padraig, Pat and Rick, daughter-in-law Roma, grandchildren Ann-Marie, Claire, Colin, Daniel, David, Eric, Fiona, Jillian, Kenneth, Kevin, Lorraine, John and Sarah, great-grandchildren Cooper, Emma, Liam, Logan, Hannah and Nisha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence, 55 Hardiman Road tomorrow, Tuesday evening, from 5pm to 8pm. Cremation takes place Wednesday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Bridget Halpin

The death has occurred of Bridget Halpin (née Burke)

late of Ilford, England formerly of Firgrove, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Phil Michelle and Elaine, grandchildren Adam, Ciara and Kirsten, son-law- Richard, sisters Maura and Nuala, brothers Jamsie and John, Michael Halpin, brothers-in-law, sister's-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening at St. Joseph's funeral home Borrisokane from 4 o'clock with removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church Borrisokane arriving at 6:30 p.m. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery.

The late Sean Hannigan

The death has occurred of Sean Hannigan late of St. Patrick's Place, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, sons Douglas, Geoffrey and Jonathan, his sisters Margaret, Esther, Eileen and Valerie, his brothers Robin, Martin and PJ, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society.

The late Thomas Morrissey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Murry) Morrissey late of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary. Reposing in Railway View this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining vemetery afterwards.

The late Benzy (Patrick) Nugent

The death has occurred of Benzy (Patrick) Nugent late of Maginstown, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Tom, Micheál and John, daughters Mary and Siobhan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jackie, Thomas and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association.

The late Breda O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Breda O'Dwyer (née Burke) late of Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone, Tipperary and and formerly Clareen, Boherlahan, Tipperary. Wife of the Late John, mother of the late Liam and Kathleen, sister to the late William, Tom, Maureen and John. Deeply regretted by her daughter Eileen, sons Eamon and Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Aimee Kate, sisters Kitty and Eileen, brother Pakie, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law Colette and Una, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Eamon and Unas' residence, Killaghy, Mullinahone on Tuesday 16th January from 4pm-7pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Mullinahone, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 17th at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.