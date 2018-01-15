Tipperary deaths - Monday 15 January, 2018

The late Edward Grogan

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Grogan late of Crohane Lower, Killenaule, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, sons Pat, Sean & Ned, daughters Maeve & Anna, grandson Cody, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 5 o'c with prayers at 7.30 o'c. Arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Corcoran) late of Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Templederry, Tipperary. In her 104th year at her daughter Ita's home in Dunshane, Naas. Wife of the late John (Loughane, Templederry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ina (Martin) and Ita (Goff), sons P.J. and Fr. John, son-in-law Harry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ita's home on Monday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas and from there to Killinaive Cemetery, Templederry arriving for burial at approximately 2pm.

The late Mary Teresa Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa (Tess) Maher (née Birmingham) late of Park Road, Templemore, Tipperar. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Ellen and Nora, brother Paddy, sister Breda, son-in-law Joe and John, grandchildren Jenifer and Liam, great-grandchild Joshua, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Henry Hodgins

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) Hodgins late of Camblin House, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, son James, daughters Diana (Holmes), Eleanor (Hendy) and Margaret (Mooney), daughter-in-law Madeleine, sons-in-law David, Robert and Alfred, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Monday at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.