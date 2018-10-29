Cashel Rugby Club team enjoys 43-pt to nil win over Galwegians

All Ireland League

Cashel had a fine 43 points to nil win over Galwegians at Glenina, Galway on Saturday last. Scoring seven tries they recorded an important bonus point win which puts them into second place in the league. On Friday night next they take on Nenagh in a much awaited local derby. Both teams are very evenly matched and a huge crowd is expected.

Under 18

Cashel /Fethard had a good win over Kilfeacle on Sunday last in the East Munster League.

Under 16

Unfortunately the under 16 team was given a walkover in their league game.

Under 13

Cashel and Clonmel under 13's played a most competitive game in their league with Clonmel coming out on top after amost enjoyable game.

Mini Rugby

Cashel Minis travelled to Cork Constitution on Saturday last and participated in a great mornings rugby.

They were superbly entertained by the host club and got to meet a number of Munster players. Cashel competed at all ages and it was a excellent experience for these young players.

Lotto

Jackpot still at €20,000. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets and online.

Scrap Collection

On Saturday last a large amount of scrap metal was collected as part of the under age fund raising effort.

There is one more opportunity to get rid of your scarp metal on Saturday next. The collection point is in the yard on the town side of Minogues Furniture.