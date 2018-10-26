Dine in style at the multi award winning restaurants Stars of India and Saffron

For the perfect blend of local ingredients and the flavours of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, Stars of India Thurles and Saffron Cashel are must visit restaurants for anyone with a passion for food.

The beautiful interiors, exquisite cuisine and infallible friendliness of the hosts means that your dining experience in either restaurant will be nothing short of a pleasure. The extensive menu ensures that all tastes are catered for and those who are wary of hot and spicy food need not be afraid; the hosts will be happy to recommend extremely mild dishes and the head chef will alter the dish to cater to the customer’s tastes. They cater for parties, welcome children and also cater for vegetarians. According to owners Jithu and Golam “our menu gives our customers the opportunity to try something they've never had before. We are very popular around Tipperary, but we are also lucky to have visitors and tourists coming from all over Ireland and we are always glad to have them”.

The team pride themselves on the stylish and contemporary setting of the restaurants where the standard of food is top class and the service is second to none. It is that attention to detail that ensures Stars of India and Saffron are always busy with new and repeat customers. Their award winning head chef Abdul has been with the restaurants for 10 years.

Book your next meal at these multi award winning restaurants: Stars of India, Slievenamon Road, Thurles. Tel: 0504 21800 / Saffron, Wesley Square, Main Street, Cashel. Tel: 062 62080.