'Diet & Dilemmas' and children's art workshops for Cashel Arts Festival

Keeping with our food theme this year's Cashel Arts Festival, check out our visual arts exhibition 'Diet and Dilemmas.'

An interesting family collection of personal household management books dating from 1763 to 1960.

They include recipes, methods of preserving food and cures for many illnesses. Also, advice on how to live without a cook and hints and help for those who had never cooked before! Many are original, handwritten and often in both English and French.

Date: Throughout Festival. Venue: St. John’s Cathedral Inner Porch. Dates and Times: Thursday 20th 11-4pm / Friday 21st 11-3.30pm / Saturday 22nd 11-2pm. Ticket: Free.

Meanwhile, don't miss our children's art workshops with Pat Looby on Sunday 23rd September.

These workshop will be based on the theme “Reflections”, and will investigate ways of looking around us to create our own inner reflective worlds. Children will use a variety of media, pens, pencils, markers, and chalks to explore this theme through drawing.

Booking opens online on September 1st. Our children's workshops are always popular and normally sell out so book early to avoid disappointment.

Price: €6. Venue: Yellow Stripe Marquee. Time: Workshop 1: 11am - 12pm / Workshop 2: 12.15 - 1.15pm. Ticket: On Sale Sept 1st.