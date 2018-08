Spafield Resource Centre and the Cashel Menshed were delighted to meet with the Cashel Day Care Centre who visited the centre this week. They enjoyed scones and tea.

The scones were baked by Mary Myers and the group was welcomed by Fiona Ryan and Sister Mary. After the tea they saw the new garden and tunnel that the Men Shed have recently put in place. They also saw the many things that are made at the Menshed. Picture courtesy of Cliff Cope.