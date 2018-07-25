Cashel Pipe Band attend East of Ireland Championships
The Cashel Pipe Band who attended the East of Ireland Championships
Cashel Pipe Band had another fantastic day recently at the East of Ireland Pipe Band Championships in Howth, Co Dublin claiming 4th place in a very competitive competition in glorious sunshine and to a very large and appreciative audience.
This was a really enjoyable event and is always a highlight in our calendar of contest outings.
Huge thanks to Simon Grace for tuning the band so well and to Sean Moloney who took over leadership duties for the day. A great combination!
The biggest appreciation by a country mile must go to our very young drum corps members who captivated everyone with their performance. Marvelous.
Thanks to backup team as always for all their support- unsung heroes all.
The Cashel Pipe Band also attended the 73rd All Ireland Pipe Band Championships in New Ross, Co Wexford on July 7th. Congratulations to all competitors.
