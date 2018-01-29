Breaking: Man due in Nenagh Court in relation to heroin & cannabis find in Cashel worth €310,000

As part of an intelligence led operation Gardai from the Cork City Drugs Unit assisted by the ASU in Cahir stopped a car on the Dublin Road, in Cashel, Co. Tipperary on the night of the 27th January 2018.

During the course of the search of the van Gardai discovered €30,000 worth of Cannabis herb (subject to analysis). The two occupants of the van, a male aged 45 years and a female aged 43 years were arrested and conveyed to Cahir Garda station where they were detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice( Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

On the 28th January during a follow-up search of a house in Cashel, Gardai discovered heroin (subject to analysis) with an approximate street value of €280,000.

On the 29th January the female was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP. The male was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening the 29th January 2018 at 7.30pm.

More on this story later.