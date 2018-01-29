Breaking: Man due in Nenagh Court in relation to heroin & cannabis find in Cashel worth €310,000
Heroin found in Cashel
As part of an
During the course of the search of the van Gardai discovered €30,000 worth of Cannabis herb (subject to analysis). The two occupants of the van, a male aged 45 years and a female aged 43 years were arrested and conveyed to Cahir Garda station where they were detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice( Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.
On the 28th January during a follow-up search of a house in Cashel, Gardai discovered heroin (subject to analysis) with an approximate street value of €280,000.
On the 29th
More on this story later.
