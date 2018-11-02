Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Centra Borrisoleigh are currently hiring a part time deli assistant. To apply see page 37 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Francis Ely Transport Ltd require a forklift operator for evening work (4pm to 10pm). See page 37 for full information on how to apply.

• Francis Ely Transport Ltd are currently recruiting for Rigid Drivers for Multi Drop Deliveries for county Tipperary. Full time and part time positions available.

• O'Connel's Church Street Templemore are currently looking to fill a number of positions at their store.

Store person/ Home Delivery Driver: We are looking for a hardworking person to run our busy goods inwards and storage area. Ideal candidate must be capable of heavy lifting and strong physical work. A working knowledge of computers would be an advantage but not essential. A full clean driving license is required.

Cleaner (Part-Time): We are looking for a hardworking dedicated person who is willing to join our team and help us maintain standards, working throughout the business in all departments.

Cook (Part-Time): Due to our expanding business we are looking for a person who can work early mornings in our busy deli and bakery departments (approx 25 hours per week). This person must be hard working and capable of working as part of our team. Experience would be an advantage.

Applications in writing with a curriculum vitae containing any employments to date, work references and a cover letter to: The Manager, O'Connell's Centra, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

The successful candidate will be called for interview by 13th November and all other curriculum vitae will be shredded in line with GDPR guidelines)

• Morrison BMW & Mini John Morrison Motors Ltd are recruiting for a qualified motor technician. For full details on how to apply 37 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• CareBright currently have vacancies for Healthcare Assistants. Applicants must have QQI level 5 in Care Skills and Care of the Older Person at a minimum. See page 37 of this week's Tipperary Star for how to apply.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Tipperary Star.