O'Connell's Centra Templemore are hiring

O'Connel's Church Street Templemore are currently looking to fill a number of positions at their store.

Store person/ Home Delivery Driver

We are looking for a hardworking person to run our busy goods inwards and storage area. Ideal candidate must be capable of heavy lifting and strong physical work. A working knowledge of computers would be an advantage but not essential. A full clean driving license is required.

Cleaner (Part-Time)

We are looking for a hardworking dedicated person who is willing to join our team and help us maintain standards, working throughout the business in all departments.

Cook (Part-Time)

Due to our expanding business we are looking for a person who can work early mornings in our busy deli and bakery departments (approx 25 hours per week). This person must be hard working and capable of working as part of our team. Experience would be an advantage.

Applications in writing with a curriculum vitae containing any employments to date, work references and a cover letter to: The Manager, O'Connell's Centra, Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

The successful candidate will be called for interview by 13th November and all other curriculum vitae will be shredded in line with GDPR guidelines)