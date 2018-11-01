Be inspired by elegance and style with Abbey Furniture

From beds and chairs to lamps and soft furnishings, Abbey Furniture is the perfect store to help make your house a home and add that finishing touch of elegance and style.

Since its inception in 1975 Abbey Furniture has long been recognised as one of the leading providers of quality furniture in the Irish market with outlets in Templemore and Nenagh.

Our product range includes lifestyle furniture for the dining room, sitting room, bedroom and kitchen. From the classic to the modern, our special collection allows house buyers and decorators to create the look they desire at a cost they can afford.

Many of the ranges we carry are exclusive to Abbey Furniture and guaranteed to complement any home, adding colour, style and comfort. With our professional staff and speedy delivery, it’s little wonder we’re quickly becoming the number one choice for quality furniture in Ireland today.

Kitchen & Dining

Our extensive range of dining table and chairs are here to suit all tastes. In addition we also offer bespoke dining table collections allowing you to choose your ideal dining room.

Bedroom & Mattresses

Choose from luxury, exclusive and value collections of mattresses all made using the highest quality fillings and fabrics. Among the ranges stocked at our showroom are Respa, Odearest and Briody bedding.

We carry over 20 bedroom collections on our shop floor allowing us to cater for every style and colour. We also have a bank of suppliers so if you don't see what you are looking for we can help you source it!

Bespoke service

Our dedicated team are also fully trained to fit carpets and curtains made to order so call in store today to see our wide range of styles on offer.

Add that finishing touch…..

Add style and elegance to your home with our amazing range of mirrors, lamps, clocks, pictures and shelving. Our unique range of soft furnishings, from patterned cushions to stylish rugs, are the ideal addition to any home.

Come find us……

Our stores have ample free parking spaces allowing you to peruse our quality stock at your leisure. We also offer a nationwide delivery service taking the stress and hassle out of decorating your home.

Our stores are located at Ormond St in Nenagh and Thurles Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. For more information find us on Instagram, Facebook or our website.