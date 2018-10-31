The Tipperary Star are looking for a Multimedia Sales Executive to expand our impact and our revenue by building great customer relationships and developing our business, across both print and online.

You might already be a successful salesperson, looking for a bigger challenge. Ideally you’ll have previous media experience, or potentially B2B / B2C.

Alternatively, if you’re bright and burning to break into multimedia, you could be a star in the making.

What do we mean by multimedia?

Today’s news consumer is more diverse than ever before. They consume their news through a multitude of platforms including traditional print sources, websites and social media channels. More often than not they are accessing these platforms via mobile devices.

This revolutionary transformation has created a whole new world of exciting opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences. That’s where you come in.

About you

Successful candidates will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results. Professional, outgoing and friendly with the ability to adapt sales techniques, you will ideally also possess:

• Strong negotiation skills

• Experience in consultative sales, cold calling, diagnosing client needs, objection handling and closing, time management, client retention and problem-solving

• Strong written and verbal skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

• An aptitude for creative thinking, with excellent customer service and organisational skills and the ability to build strong relationships and exercise excellent follow-up

• You will need a full driving licence, be proficient at setting personal goals and achieving them, and be capable of contributing to a positive, constructive and can-do atmosphere to make the department and company more effective.

Sound like you ? Come and show us what you’ve got.

Get in touch to find out more – email your CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie