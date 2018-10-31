Farming vacancies with Farm Solutions Ltd

Farm Solutions Ltd specialise in the provision of farm managers, herd managers and general farm workers personally selected to work on our client’s modern dairy, beef, sheep, arable and pig farms in both Ireland and the United Kingdom.

We have built a solid reputation for providing a skilled and efficient workforce to the farming industry.

Farm Solutions Ltd is a subsidiary of The Solutions Group, a farmer owned co-operative set up in 1979.

Its sister companies include:

Buyrite Solutions, which is the largest group purchasing business in Ireland with over 800 farmer members. It provides an innovative system for buying consumable dairy inputs efficiently for its members.

Magenta Direct, which is an online dairy farm input supply business.

We have ongoing opportunities for skilled and experienced farm staff. If you are an experienced herd manager or herdsperson and are looking for an opportunity to relocate or to progress your career on a different farm, talk to us about your options. We also have opportunities for lesser experienced staff for some roles

