Finance Minister Donohoe to visit Tipperary to listen to Budget concerns

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, is to visit Tipperary ahead of finalising this October's Budget in order to hear the concerns of local businesses and community groups.

Minister Donohoe will take part in a Fine Gael-organised fundraising breakfast meeting in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, on Friday, September 14.

The Minster was last here in April when he visited Thurles and Clonmel when Brexit was the focus of the discussion with some of Tipperary's exporting firms.

Following the breakfast meeting, Minister Donohoe will will visit some local community organisations and businesses.

The party's two Tipperary candidates, Garret Ahearn and Mary Newman Julian, said that they were happy that Tipperary was getting the ear of the Minister at this opportune time of the year.

"We are really looking forward to the Minister coming to Nenagh. It gives us here in Tipperary the chance to tell him directly what we think the types of measures needed in the budget are," said Mr Ahearn.

Ms Newman Julian added that it was key that the people who the Minister meets on the day let him know what they think.

"He is coming here to listen so it's important people let him know what issues they would like to see prioritised. From now to October he will be in Budget mode so the timing of this is really positive," she said.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for the fundraising breakfast in the Abbey Court and if people are interested to attend they should contact any of the Fine Gael members or representatives in their community.