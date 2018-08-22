Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Hampers & Co are currently recruiting for roles beginning October 18th to December 20th. Good knowledge and experience in Excel and Word necessary. See page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• Pattersons Nursing Home are currently recruiting for a Registered General Nurse. Previous experience required.

• A new clothing store in Thurles is looking to fill a number of positions including Store Manager, Assistant Manager as well as full and part time sales staff. Closing date for applications is September 8, 2018.

• Thurles Community Training Centre is currently recruiting for a Maths and Communications tutor for Maternity Cover from October 2018. The applicant must possess a recognised teaching qualification or equivalent and previous experience working with young people. Closing date for applications is Friday 1st September, 2018.

• The Muiriosa Foundation are looking for full and part time social care and support workers for roles in Carrick-on-Suir and the Cahir area. For full details see page 35 of this week's Star.

• Dovea Genetics are recruiting an IT Lead. Closing date for applications Friday August 31st.

• A bus driver is required for the Templemore area for 25 hours per week. Closing date for applications Friday 31st August.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 34 and 35 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.