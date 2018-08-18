Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Part time and full time chefs are required in the Thurles/ Templemore area. Experience essential. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details on how to apply.

• Hampers & Co are currently recruiting for roles beginning October 18th to December 20th. Good knowledge and experience in Excel and Word necessary. See page 53 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• Pattersons Nursing Home are currently recruiting for a Registered General Nurse. Previous experience required.

• The HSE are currently recruiting for a number of roles in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary including an Assistant Director of Nursing (Band 4) and a Clinical Nurse Manager 2. Closing date August 23rd. See page 53 of this week's paper for full particulars.

• Brothers of Charity are inviting applications for the following posts in the South Tipperary Services: Permanent full time relief support worker, permanent part time support worker, permanent full time support worker, permanent part time support worker. See page 53 for full details on how to apply. Closing date for applications is 29th August, 2018.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 53 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.