Women in Business: Meet Natasha Doyle from Boutique Hair Salon

Natasha Doyle, proprietor of the multiple award winning Boutique Salon of Thurles, recently moved premises from Parnell Street to 7 Orchard off Friar Street, but remains as committed as ever to producing the quality haircare and personal attention to detail that has lead to her business receiving the prestigious 5 Star award from industry-leading publication, The Good Salon Guide, for 8 consecutive years.

While presenting this latest award, director Gareth Penn praised her business for its “excellent customer service" and again congratulated Natasha and her staff for providing the “utmost professional standards” in ensuring 5 Star status ever since 2010.

Natasha, who began her career at Toni and Guy in Kilkenny 16 years ago before taking the chance of striking out on her own, returned to her hometown of Thurles to open a business just as the recession began to hit the local economy. Notwithstanding this tumultuous start, Natasha has always felt that her business should not only care for her clients, but also offer opportunities to other young people to begin their own careers with her, and has always strived to employ locally.

That the Boutique Salon made it through those turbulent times and is still delivering quality personal and one to one care to her and expanding client base, is testament to the loyalty and dedication Natasha and her customers have towards each other.This careful attention applies also to Natasha's careful stocking and use of only the best products from Redken L’Oreal and now Purology, whose use of oils over ammonia protects hair from damage.

Natasha not only brings the highest standards to bear on the care she gives her clients when they are in her salon, she also offers ongoing advice for proper maintenance, conditioning, colour correction, and product use, creating a bespoke personal relationship with each client.You can also avail of Makeup and nail services in salon and take advantage of our excellent special offer packages.

For more information check out Boutique Salon on Facebook