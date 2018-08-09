Women in Business: Meet Chartered Building Surveyor Brigid Browne from Fortress Planning

Brigid Browne is a Building Surveyor and in the last number of years she has become Chartered. Indeed she became the 12th female Chartered Building Surveyor in Ireland. Based in Cashel on Canopy Street, Brigid is the Managing Director of Fortress Planning.

Her company delivers architectural and engineer services in the construction sector. As an expert in building pathology Brigid is well placed to look at every building with an expert eye, whether it is an existing building or a conceptual one. When it comes to submitting planning applications, for the residential sector, Brigid’s company has a consistent grant rate of between 96% to 98%.

As well as being a Chartered Building Surveyor, Brigid also carries out the role of Design and Assigned Certifier and can sign-off construction works.

So, when it comes to getting out a loan to build, Fortress Planning is a one-stop-shop. They can take a building from concept to completion. Some professionals like to design but cannot or will not sign-off construction works, but Fortress Planning can take up where they leave off and take the job to completion.

If you are looking at building but you are not sure what direction to go in, Brigid would like you to make an appointment and she will help you formulate a plan.

For more information visit www.fortressplanning.ie or Fortress Planning on Facebook.