Women in Business: Meet Gaile Hayes from the Arch Bar Thurles

Entrepreneur Gaile Hayes has over 22 years experience in the hospitality industry as well as running a thriving business in event and outdoor catering through the Arch Bar in the heart of Thurles.

Born and bred in Kilsheelan, South Tipperary, Gaile completed a four year degree in Hotel Management and Catering from Cork Institute of Technology before cutting her teeth at Actons Hotel, Kinsale where she led a large team as Conference and Banqueting manager.

After leaving Cork, Gaile and her husband Pat spent time in Australia before she took up a position at Dundrum House Hotel. In the early 00’s she returned to Thurles to help run her husbands family business, the Arch Bar, which has been in the Hayes family since 1947.

Here her natural affinity with customers flourished and Gaile says she was embraced by the community of Thurles.

Spotting an opening in the market, and using her banqueting background, Gaile decided to set up an adjoining deli business on Liberty Square in 2006 to extend the food business in the pub while also branching out into providing outdoor catering for events of up to 300 people.

Despite facing a challenging economic backdrop, Gaile says the business strived to succeed throughout the recession and has now emerged stronger than ever. Thanks to ongoing reinvestment, Gaile says the Arch is continually focused on meeting customer needs, most recently in the opening of a new outdoor area.

Today the business supports five full time employees and another five part time staff. Gaile has three daughters and lives in Thurles with her husband Pat.

