Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

• A busy Thurles supermarket are hiring a part time weekend supervisor and Trainee Manager. See page 51 for full particulars.

• A number of construction roles are available in the Clare/ Limerick. Positions are available for an advanced scaffolder, general operative and welder/ spray painter.

• Tim Looby Accountants, based in Thurles, are currently recruiting for an experienced book keeper and payroll technician. See page 51 of this week's paper for full details on how to apply.

• The HSE are recruiting a Gneral Practitioner in the Cahir area. Closing date Monday, August 20th. See this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• Hampers & Co are currently recruiting for roles beginning October 18th to December 20th. Good knowledge and experience in Excel and Word necessary.

• O'Dwyer's Pharmacy Cashel currently require a full time pharmacy technician and full time OTC assistant beautician. Closing date August 17th. See page 51 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

