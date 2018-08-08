Women in Business: Meet Catherine Ryan from Tipp Top Tree Surgery

Catherine Ryan is one half of the Tipp Top Tree Surgery team, in partnership with Keith Ryan for over five years.

Tipp Top Tree Surgery offers a highly competitive and experienced arboricultural service based near Thurles, Co.Tipperary.

Catherines background stems from her studies within business administration which gave her the ideal platform from which to both manage the business Tipp Top Tree Surgery and to also work in the field.

They provide services for private, public and commercial customers for Tipperary and the surrounding regions. Catherine is fully qualified in tree surgery and tree climbing so she is up to any task she is called upon to tackle. Quality and Safety are their main priorities and their health and safety policy is implemented on every site.

Having heavily invested in safety through specialised equipment , personnel and training, they carry out each project to ensure the safety of their staff, customers and equipment.

Both Catherine and Keith won the prestigious All Star Business Award last April which accredits Tipp Top Tree Surgery with being the All Star Thought Leaders in tree surgery due to their score achieved after four rounds of intense competition.

Catherine within Tipp Top Tree Surgery has demonstrated an ability to innovate with impressive growth plans for the future, alongside managing the social media platform for the company, keeping their audience up to date with all the latest projects on hand.