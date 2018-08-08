Jennings Opticians Thurles announce fantastic 'Back to School' Special Offer - 2 Pairs of glasses for €99

Attention parents! Jennings Opticians Thurles are currently running their Back to School Special Offer - 2 Pairs of glasses for €99 (t&c apply)

Jennings Opticians, 4 Liberty Square, Thurles, have been based in Thurles town since 1990 and are dedicated to providing professional eyecare and quality eyewear at competitive prices, continuing to put your families eyecare first.

Their services include: *Full Eye Examination incl. Retinal Photography, Children's Eye Examination and Vision Training, Oct Retinal Scans - Early Detection of Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Eye Changes, Contact Lenses. Provisional driving licence test including the group 2 category, retinal examination and visual field examinations etc

Fiona and her staff cannot stress the importance of having regular eye checks, and if you are an authorised medical card holder and are a PPS Holder (employed & self employed), you are entitled to a FREE EYE EXAM and STANDARD FREE GLASSES or a grant towards the glasses of your choice. They carry an extensive range of spectacle frames to suit all budgets and pride themselves in sourcing the most up to date spectacle lenses available for each patients needs.

"Looking after our vision is of the upmost importance in this era of pc's, tablets, smartphones etc, difficulties with vision can often be symptoms of other underlying health problems, therefore it is essential that people have their eyes checked regularly"

Jennings Opticians are open Monday to Saturday 9.30am - 5.30pm and late opening Thursday till 7pm and generally work by appointment however emergencies can be dealt with more speedily.

For more information check out Jennings Opticians on Facebook.