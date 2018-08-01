Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• A childcare facility in Holycross are hiring an Early Years Educator. Closing date for applications is August 8.

• A dental nurse is required for a busy orthodontic practice. See page 48 of this week's Star for more information.

• A General Practioner GMS is required for Limerick City. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for full particulars.

• Tipperary ETB invite applications for part time adult educators and part time further education tutors. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• The HSE is recruiting for a number of positions in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary including a Director of Nursing (Band 4) and Director of Nursing (Band 5). Closing date Thursday 9, August. See page 49 for more information.

• The HSE are inviting applications for the following post - Instructor (Level 2), Disability Service. Closing date August 9. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• O'Dwyer's Pharmacy Cashel currently require a full time pharmacy technician and full time OTC assistant beautician. Closing date August 17th. See page 49 of this week's Tipperary Star for more.

• H & F Cookers require a shop salesperson for counter and showroom sales based in Cashel and a factory worker for general factory work based in Ballinure. See page 49 for full details.

