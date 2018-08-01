Job Alert: North Tipperary LEADER Partnership (NTLP) recruiting Community Employment Supervisor

North Tipperary LEADER Partnership (NTLP) are currently recruiting a Community Employment Supervisor.

Applicants must have:

• FETAC Level 6 or equivalent in Business/Financial Administration, Training, Human Resources, Project Management or related discipline.

• Minimum 3 years work experience in a management/supervisory capacity.

• Minimum 3 years work experience in supervisory financial management.

• Have knowledge of the role of community employment accounting.

• Competent ICT, writing skills and excellent communication skills.

• Proven ability to maintain a computerised data system.



Principal Duties

• Ensure the provision of an efficient financial and accounting system in line with CE corporate governance requirements as directed by the board of NTLP.

• Develop and implement Individual Learning Plans (ILP) for programme participants.

• Manage the sourcing and costing effective training/development for participants.

• Ensure access to recognised qualifications for participants, with a focus on the achievement of relevant qualifications including Major Awards on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) or industry related equivalent

• Manage the planning and co-ordinating the agreed/approved work schedules for participants.

Carry out any other function relevant to the position as indicated by the Sponsor.

A full job description is available on request from by calling 067 56676 or e-mailing receptionHO@ntlp.ie. Short listing will apply and Garda Vetting is a requirement of these positions.

Applicants are asked to submit four copies of their Curriculum Vitae and cover letter to the NTLP Offices, 2nd Floor Friars Court, Nenagh, Tipperary no later than 12.00 noon, Wednesday 15th August 2018.

North Tipperary LEADER Partnership is an equal opportunities employer.