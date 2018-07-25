Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• H & F Cookers are recruiting for a shop salesperson for their Cashel showroom. The desired applicant must be PC literate. Hours 9am - 5.30pm.

• H & F Cookers also require a factory worker for general, manual factory work. The role will be based in Ballinure. Previous experience in a similar role is an advantage but not necessary as full training will be provided. See page 57 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• A busy GP's office located in South Tipperary are hiring a Practice Nurse. See page 57 of this week's paper for more information.

• A bus escort is required for 15 hours per week for Scoil Naomh Cualan Borrisoleigh to accompany pupils to and from the school each day. Experience with pupils with ASD required. The successful candidate will be subject to Garda Vetting and OHS requirements.

• A highly motivated person is required for a busy office environment in Thurles. Strong secretarial office skills is required alongside creativity, organisational and problem solving abilities. Proficiency in social media is a must. See page 57 of this week's paper for full role specifications.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 57 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.