Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

• Cooleeney Farm require both full and part time general operatives. Experience in the food industry is preferred but not essential.

• Tipperary ETB is inviting applications for further education and training tutors for evening classes. See page 47 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

• A bus driver is required for the Thurles area for a role beginning in early September. Twelve months driving experience of a D vehicle or Public Service vehicle essential. Experience working with disadvantaged children or families an advantage. Hours: 20. Salary €13,380 - €16,500. Closing date for applications is Friday July 27th at 12 noon.

• Youth Work Ireland Tipperary are currently hiring a financial administrator. The role is 35 hours per week and the ideal candidate will have previous experience working in accounts and payroll, budget management, financial reporting and company secretariat. The successful candidate will also have a third level qualification in Business Studies/ Accounts or related discipline, experience working in a busy accounts office, excellent IT skills including databases, strong organisational and administrative skills. Interviews for this role will take place on Thursday 26th July.

Interviews for this role will take place on Thursday 26th July.