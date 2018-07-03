Tipperary Jobs Round Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in our Recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Service drivers wanted for local work in Tipperary. Vacancy for service drivers for local routes in the North Tipperary area.

• UL Hospital Group have a position vacant for a chef. Closing date 12 July at 12 noon.

• Full time bar staff and managers are required for a busy Irish pub in London. Full time positions with promotional opportunities available.

• Tipperary Education Training Board are inviting applications for the following posts: Special Needs Assistant Panel - supplementary assignment (PF1) and Special needs Assistant Panel. Closing date for applications is Friday 13th July.

• A busy Diary farm in the Horse and Jockey and Littleton area are advertising for full and part time dairy assistants. Good rates available. See page 57 of this week’s Tipperary Star for full details.

• An experienced lorry driver is required in the Thurles area for Arctic and Rigid lorries. Full and part time roles available. See page 57 of this week’s Tipperary Star for more details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 57 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.