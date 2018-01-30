Plan your perfect wedding at the Newpark Hotel Wedding Workshop

The Flynn family owned Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny is inviting soon-to-be brides and grooms and their families to join celebrity wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy, florist extraordinaire Lambert de Bie, make-up artist Yvonne Maher, and the hotel’s expert wedding team for an afternoon of inspiration at their Wedding Workshop on Sunday, February 4th from 12pm - 5pm.

Jenny McCarthy is one of Ireland’s most sought-after wedding photographers, who has captured the special moments at the weddings of Ireland’s much-loved celebrities including Pippa O’Connor and Suzanne Jackson. With 12 years’ experience in the wedding industry, Jenny will present a very special Bride Guide workshop from 3pm to 3.45pm, where she will share her wealth of knowledge with guests on how to make their wedding day unforgettable, from posing tips for photos to advice on what to splurge or save on.

The elegant affair will include a floral demonstration from 1.45pm to 2.30pm with Dutch master florist Lamber de Bie, who will advise guests on how to expertly craft stunning arrangements for their big day, using the most beautiful seasonal flowers. The afternoon will continue with make-up artist Yvonne Maher sharing her tips and tricks from 2.30pm to 3pm, to ensure each bride walks up the aisle with that coveted dewy, bridal glow. MC for the event is Beat 102-103’s Trishauna Archer, who appeared on the latest series of RTE’s First Dates.

The Newpark Hotel will be on hand to dish out delicious treats and bubbles for the couples to enjoy, while picking up top wedding planning tips throughout the afternoon. Guests will have the opportunity to ask Jenny, Lamber and Yvonne any remaining wedding questions they have during a Q&A session with the experts from 3.45pm to 4pm.

Situated on the edge of medieval Kilkenny City, on 30 acres of parkland and award-winning landscaped gardens, the Newpark Hotel provides a breath-taking backdrop for any couple’s big day. The ballrooms, adorned with sparkling chandeliers, opulent drapes and elegant floral candelabras, radiate romance and grandeur, offer the perfect option for an intimate reception or a lavish gala wedding.

On the day, workshop guests are invited to view the Newpark's newest space, The Terrace, which opened in the summer of 2017. In a contemporary, atmospheric and relaxed outdoor setting, The Terrace is ideal for pre and post wedding drinks and dining. A state-of-the-art retractable roof and outdoor heating allows The Terrace to be used all year round; and its bistro-style decor with a Parisian feel is complemented by plush throws and comfortable seating.

Mark Dunne, General Manager of the Newpark Hotel said “Our wedding team will be on hand on February 4th to share their expertise with brides and grooms-to-be, and discuss the range of packages available to them. We held our first wedding reception in the hotel in 1966, so our staff have decades of experience looking after couples, ensuring that their day exceeds all expectations. At the Newpark Hotel we are committed to ensuring that the wedding of every couple’s dreams is made into a reality, with each and every detail tailored to their specification, from a sumptuous five course meal made with locally-sourced ingredients, to a sophisticated drinks reception to toast the happy couple.”

The Newpark Hotel Wedding Workshop on Sunday, February 4th is free to attend and anyone planning a wedding is invited to attend.

For more information on weddings at The Newpark Hotel visit www.flynnhotels.com/Newpark_Hotel_Kilkenny or call (056) 7760500.