Black Bull Threshing Festival near Roscrea on Sunday August 26th in aid of rural CCTV

Preparations for this year’s Community Threshing Festival at The Black Bull, Sharavogue - about halfway between Roscrea and Birr - are well underway.

As always it promises to be a fantastic day out with attractions to suit all the family both young and old. Admission is €5 for adults and children go free.

Over the past 16 years the Threshing Festival has grown from strength to strength. The key to the survival of the festival has been the incredible commitment of individuals and groups in the community.

This year funds raised will go towards The Coolderry, Kilcolman, Aghancon CCTV Project in response to rising levels of rural crime. The festival also supports other local causes.

We will have our usual attractions on the day including old time threshing, pony and trap rides, sheaf pitching, pillow fighting, traditional music and dance, auction and old time games. The ever-popular home produce and craft stalls are back where you can purchase some wonderful homemade goods.

As always, we will have our dog show with numerous 15 classes suitable for all types of dogs (costumes welcome!), entrants can register on the day at the dog ring from 1pm.

There will have a range of great value excellent catering onsite to suit all tastes including the traditional tea rooms, BBQ burgers, griddle bread, pancakes and old-style colcannon.

As always there will be a comprehensive vintage display of tractors, cars, trucks, stationery engines, farm tools and implements. There will be demonstrations of old time trades such as basket making and wood turning also. Anyone can bring items for the vintage display and must sign in and pay registration fee in the field before 12 noon on the day. There will be prizes for best tractor, best classic car and best static exhibit. All registered entries will receive a specially commissioned bronze plaque and refreshments.

To start the year, we had a float in The Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival Parade, where we depicted an Irish Wake at The Black Bull in 1968. Thanks to all involved in making the float possible. In preparation for the festival we had the cutting of the corn with both horse drawn and tractor drawn binders. The committee would like to thank the Dempsey family of

The Leap who supply the corn each year without which the event wouldn’t be possible, thanks also to Jim O’Meara and family for the wonderfully restored binders and The Larkin Family, Eyrecourt for the working horses.

The committee would like to thank all who continue to make the Threshing Festival a success each year, notably to our loyal sponsors, our landowners the Malone and Hayden families and our volunteers who come out each year to play their part. And to those who come and support the festival in such vast numbers each year. So why not join us at the Black Bull on Sunday August 26th for a great day for all. Admission is just €5 for adults while kids go free. Free ample parking on site. For more information find us on Facebook.