Exhibition of lifestyle portraits by Roscrea photographer Brian Redmond, at the Birr Technology Centre

Ordinary people doing what they love, being in places they love, enjoying their lives to the full. These are the themes running through Brian Redmond's exciting new exhibition of portraits on display at the Birr Technology Centre during Birr Vintage and Arts Festival.

The BVAF is 50 years old this year so using that as the connection, Brian has created 16 stunning colour photographs of people and their lifestyles. There are people celebrating their 50th birthday, 50 years in business, a Lions Club founder member for 50 years, a 50-year-old scout, friends for 50 years. Brian and his partner Theresa spent the past 3 months in contact with the volunteers teasing out their lifestyles and finding a matching location. It was then up to Brian to create the right look for the portrait. It is this attention to detail which makes the display so energetic and varied.