‘Something about Water’ exhibition for Damer House Gallery, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary 

An exhibition entitled ‘Something about Water’ was opened in Damer House Gallery recently with artists Carol Kennedy, Donal Sheehan and Verona Stellet, from Co. Tipperary.

The exhibition was opened by Sean O’Connor, Musician, Poet and Writer, from Nenagh. The exhibition consists of prints, digital photography and video and small sculptures from the washed up detritus from the shoreline. Opening times: 11.30am - 5pm Wednesday - Sunday. Free admission.

Pictured above are L/R: Donal Sheehan Artist, Nenagh. Therry Rudin Co-Director, Damer House Gallery, Roscrea. Patricia Hurl Co Director, Damer House Gallery, Roscrea. Carol Kennedy, Artist, Nenagh. Verona Stellet, Artist, Tullow Newport. Pictures by PJ Wright.