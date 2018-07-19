Tipperary favourites Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter set to perform for Pope Francis in Croke Park

Two of Tipperary's favourite entertainers Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter are set to perform for Pope Francis in Croke Park on Saturday August 25th along with Riverdance. They will perform as part of the music line-up for the World Meeting of Families 2018 Festival of Families.

There will be an orchestra of more than 50 musicians, 700 Irish Sean Nó’s and contemporary dancers and a one thousand strong choir. According to organisers of the World Meeting of Families, these are just some of the acts. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Pope Francis will make a pastoral visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families which is taking place in Dublin from 21 – 26 August. www.worldmeeting2018.ie