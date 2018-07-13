‘Tipperary Glove Factories - A Bygone Era’ coming to Tipperary Excel Art Gallery

New exhibition opening on Thursday next, July 19th, entitled 'Tipperary Glove Factories-A Bygone Era.”

The history of glove making in Tipperary Town and Bansha is to be recalled in an exhibition that will open at the Tipperary Excel in Tipperary Town on Thursday July 19th at 7.30pm.

The exhibition will include photographs, press cuttings and memorabilia from a time when glove making was a key industry in the area.

Admission is free, and all are welcome