Contempo Quartet for Cashel Arts Fest in September

Cashel Arts Festival organiser are delighted to announce that ConTempo Quartet will form part of this year's line up.

The Contempo Quartet is currently Ireland’s National Television & Radio Broadcasters Quartet in Residence and is also the resident quartet on the West Coast of Ireland in the Galway Music Residency.

Praised as a “fabulous foursome” (Irish Independent) and noted for performances which are “exceptional” (The Strad) and “full of imaginative daring” (The Irish Times), RTÉ ConTempo Quartet has forged a unique place in Irish musical life. This is a fantastic opportunity to hear the best of classical string quartet repertoire.

Cashel Arts Festival runs from September 20 - 23rd.

See cashelartsfest.com for updates or follow us online at @cashelartsfest