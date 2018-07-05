‘Down and Out in Paris & London’ for Cashel Arts Festival

Cashel Arts Festival is proud to announce a showing of 'Down and Out in Paris and London' as part of its lineup of events for September.

Described as “a man drifting through life, in 1920’s Paris, scraping by in dead-end jobs and generally soaking up the rich underbelly of Parisian life, finds himself falling helplessly short and discovering a very different view of life, looking up from below.

“With a keen understanding of social inequality and a wry sense of humour, he vividly recounts his experiences while down and out. This powerful performance from Phelim Drew brings Orwell’s classic to the stage with humour, empathy and wit.”

Venue: Brú Ború. Time: Thursday, September 20 at 8.15pm. Cost €16. Book Online. (Note: includes €1 Booking Fee).

Booking: www.cashelartsfestival.com or Brú Ború tel: (062) 61122 / www.bruboru.ie