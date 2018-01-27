Panto time in Upperchurch as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs hit the stage

"A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men" is an old saying with centuries of experience to back it it up. More than a little nonsense and a great deal of entertainment and laughter to lighten the mood on these long winter nights will be on offer in Upperchurch this Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, February 2nd, 3rd and 4th when the local Upland Players present their pantomime "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", starting each night at 8pm.

Based on a script by top English author Ben Crocker, this is a comic take on the old fairytale with a few unexpected twists and plenty of music, song and dance to get the feet tapping. All the ingredients are there, including the wicked Queen and her oily assistant, along with the innocent Snow White, the dashing Prince, the Magic Mirror, the amorous dame and her long suffering page boy son, fairies, huntsmen, woodland animals and a thirty strong chorus.

PIC: Some of the cast in Upperchurch Pantomime. Back L-R: Ann Strahan, Margaret Bourke, Marie Shanahan, Pakie Purcell. Front: Peter Stocksborough, Joanne Woodlock, Keelan Fahey, Billy Clancy

Snow White is played by Marie Shanahan with Brendan Atkins as the Prince. Margaret Bourke plays a very convincing evil Queen with Billy Clancy as her ruthless henchman. Ann Strahan and Eileen Ryan are rather ineffectual fairies and Marie Murray is the rapper Magic Mirror. Pakie Purcell and Joanne Woodlock are gormless huntsmen delegated to bump off Snow White. Peter Stocksborough plays the Dame as palace housekeeper with Keelan Fahey as her page boy son.

The seven dwarfs are a youthful and musical lot comprising Rachel and Michelle Lee, Ella Kelleher, Aibhlín Kennedy, Síofra Pamplin and Sarah and Seán Brett. Their welcome to Snow White, "Consider Yourself At Home", is one of the musical highlights of the show. A further thirty youngsters will perform other song and dance routines under the direction of Hannah Carey, Julie Treacy, Marie Murray and Mícheál Bourke. The colourful costumes are the work of Maura Quinlan and Breda Brett.The show is directed by the experienced and imperturbable Pat Loughnane, assisted by a hardworking off-stage and make-up team.

No booking is required but patrons are advised to arrive early. Please note that some strobe lighting will be used in this production.