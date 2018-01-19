What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Ballingarry Lip Sync

Will take place on Easter Sunday night in the Dome in Thurles. If you are interested in taking part, please come along on Wednesday night January 18th at 8pm to Presentation Ballingarry Secondary School. Check out the Lip Sync Ballingarry Facebook page.

Date for Your Diary

Rathcabbin Players are putting the polishing touches to their forthcoming performance of the Tommy Marren comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ Under the expert eye of Producer Marian Frawley from Portumna the group go on stage in Rathcabbin Hall for six nights in total, four nights the first week-end from Thursday night January 25th to Sunday night 28th and for two nights the following week-end Saturday night February 3rd and Sunday night February 4th. Doors open at 8pm. Curtains up at 8.30pm sharp. Admission, adults €10, students & senior citizens €5. Booking line open from January 17th between 6.00 and 8.30pm daily, call Mary on (087) 236 0096.

Strictly Come Dancing

Silvermines GAA Club Strictly Come Dancing will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel on Saturday next January 20th at 8pm. Tickets limited so book early. All welcome.

Tipperary Pantomime Society present Sleeping Beauty

Tipperary Pantomime Society present Sleeping Beauty from 17 to 20 January. Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are on sale from 2 January from the Excel by calling 062 80520.

The Matchmaker

John B. Keane's 'The Matchmaker' makes a welcome visit to Halla na Feile Cashel on Thursday 18th January, 2018. Tickets priced €23 from Grogan's Ice Cream parlour on 062 63731. Doors 7.30pm

Dolly West's Kitchen

The Forge players BallyGlass present Dolly West’s Kitchen this January at Tipperary Excel. From January 25th to January 27th 2018. Tickets from The Excel.

Jake Carter lines up Tipp show

Jake Carter plays the Racket Hall Roscrea on Saturday 27th January 2018. Doors Open at 7.30 Showtime: 8pm. All Ages. Tickets €18 plus Booking Fee.

The Fureys play Nenagh

As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish Legends, the Fureys perform at Nenagh Arts Centre for a great night of music, songs and stories. Hear them sing their timeless classics including ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’, ‘The Green fields of France’, ‘The old man’, ‘Red rose café’, ‘From Clare to here’, ‘Her father didn’t like me anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, ‘Steal away’ etc plus songs from their new CD ‘The Times they are a changing’. On- Friday 16th February at 8pm. Tickets €25 (plus €1 Booking Fee)

Aslan frontman plays intimate show in Cashel

Christy Dignam and Joe Jewell, Aslan’s lead guitarist and songwriter bring their very special and intimate acoustic show to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel for one special night on Saturday 24th March. This show features many of Aslan’s best-known songs plus some classic covers and new material. Early booking advisable. Tickets €25. Unreserved seating