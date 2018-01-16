Call out for Lip Sync Ballingarry

Lip Sync Ballingarry will kick off its campaign in the Presentation Secondary School on Wednesday 17th January at 8pm.

Representatives form local organisations Pat Mullally, Chairman of the Parish Field Committee, Ms Angela Cahill, Principal of Presentation Ballingarry and Councillor Imelda Goldsboro, representing Ballingarry Community Centre, have put together a short video for the Lip Sync Facebook page urging people to come to the meeting and get involved. They are looking for potential performers to join them this Wednesday night and want people of all ages to come along to get involved.

Lip Sync Ballingarry is being organised to raise much needed funds for a number of organisations in the parish. The event will be held in The Dome, Thurles, on 1st April, Easter Sunday night, at 8pm.

For more information please see their Facebook page www.facebook.com/LipSyncBallingarry/