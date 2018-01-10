'Sleeping Beauty' for Tipp Excel

Tipperary Pantomime Society is to stage its 34th production at the Tipperary Excel Theatre next week.

Tipp Panto's production of the classic fairytale 'Sleeping Beauty' runs from Wednesday, January 17th to Saturday the 20th, with curtains at 8pm . Admission on Wednesday - Stalls are €10 and Balcony is €8.

Thursday to Saturday Stalls: €12, Children (U12) €10; Balcony Adults €10, Children (U12) €8. Tickets from Tipperary Excel Box Office Tel: 062 80520.

Meanwhile, The Forge Players Bally Glass take to the stage this January 25th-27th, with their production of Dolly West's Kitchen.

This is a dark Irish and deeply Chekhovian play written by playwright Frank McGuinness.