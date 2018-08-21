Picture Gallery: Tipperary winners at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2018

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the past eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins. The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

This is the first time in the Fleadh’s 68 year history that the All-Ireland Fleadh has been held in Drogheda. Every year, the Fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Tipperary winners at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2018

Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (12-15 years), 2nd place, Sorcha Ní Fhógartaigh, CCÉ Cill Shléibhe, Tipperary

Foinn Mhalla Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (12-15 years), 3rd place, Áine De Grás, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15 years), 2nd place, Cathal Mac Grianna, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15 years), 3rd place, Cailín Ní Threínir, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Over 18 years), 2nd place, Ros Cré Aoife Ní Ghiollagáin, CCÉ Ros Cré, Tipperary

Bainseó / Banjo (15-18 years), 1st place, Colm Lalor, CCÉ Caiseal Mumhan, Tipperary

Bainseó / Banjo (Over 18 years), 3rd place, Darragh Ó Ciardha Ó Cinnéide, CCÉ Ros Cré, Tipperary

Maindilín / Mandolin (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Jack Mac Craith, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Maindilín / Mandolin (15-18 years), 1st place, Blaithín Ní Chinnéide, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Mileoidean / Melodeon (15-18 years), 3rd place, Keelan Mac Craith, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Mileoidean / Melodeon (Over 18 years), 1st place, Colm Ó Slatara, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Tionlacan / Accompaniment (Under 12 years), 1st place, Clodagh Ní Chathaláin, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Bodhrán (15-18 years), 1st place, Sorcha de Búrca, CCÉ Cill Shléibhe, Tipperary

Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (Over 18 years), 3rd place, Bríd de Barra, CCÉ Cill Shléibhe, Tipperary

Foinn Mhalla Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (Under 12 years), 1st place, Mairéad Ní Bhriain, CCÉ Ormond, Tipperary

Foinn Mhalla Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (Over 18 years), 1st place, Jack Mac Partaláin, CCÉ Ormond, Tipperary

Fidil / Fiddle (Under 12 years), 1st place, Mairéad Ní Bhriain, CCÉ Ormond, Tipperary

Ceol Beirte / Duets (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Harry Ó Briain & Mairéad Ní Bhriain, CCÉ Ormond, Tipperary

Ceol Trír / Trios (Over 18 years), 2nd place, Blaithín Ní Chinnéide, Keelan Mac Craith & Siofra Thornton, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Ormond, Tipperary

Grúpaí Ceoil (Over 18 years), 1st place, Tairseach, CCÉ Cill Shléibhe/Tulach Sheasta, Tipperary

Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (15-18 years), 1st place, Keelan Mac Craith, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (15-18 years), 3rd place, Cathal Ó'Riain, CCÉ Baile Uí Choimín, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (15-18 years), 2nd place, Caisleán Nua Team A, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Over 18 years), 1st place, Ros Cré, CCÉ Ros Cré, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Over 18 years), 2nd place, Caisleán Nua Sinéad Grant, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ochtair Measctha / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Mixed (Under 12 years), 3rd place, JK Brackens-, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Caisleán Nua Team B, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Over 18 years), 1st place, Caisleán Nua No 2, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Over 18 years), 3rd place, Caisleán Nua No 1, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (Over 18 years), 3rd place, Caisleán Nua Team A, CCÉ Caisleán Nua, Tipperary

Rince ar an Sean-Nós (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Seán de Búrca, CCÉ Cill Shléibhe, Tipperary

Feadóg / Whistle (15-18 years), 3rd place, Joseph Boyle, CCÉ Loughmore, Tipperary

Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (Over 18 years), 2nd place, Jack Mac Partaláin, CCÉ Ormond, Tipperary

Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (15-18 years), 2nd place, Liam Mac Thomáis, CCÉ Ros Cré, Tipperary