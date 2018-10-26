St. Joseph's Primary School Templemore revisit the 1950's for exciting school project

There was great excitement and drama in St. Joseph's primary school last Wednesday week when the whole school took a step back in time.

Teachers, pupils and employees dressed in 1950's style as they remembered the opening of the school in August 1951.

Principal Ms Elaine Foley welcomed all those present including artist Caroline Conway, Tipperary County Council representative Melaine Scott along with staff, pupils and invited guests. One of those special guests was Sonny Donoghue, caretaker at St Joseph's. Sonny was a Junior Infants pupil when the school first opened in 1951.

Much to the delight of the pupils “Minnie Mouse” made an appearance as Disney was founded in 1955.

Ms Foley went on to praise the commitment by staff, especially Miss Mason for all their hard work to ensure the project was a success.

The school was one of the lucky recipients of the Artist in Primary School Scheme from Tipperary County Council and together with artist Ms Caroline Conway the school worked on their project called “Saving of lost crafts, games, words, etc.” Caroline is a visual artist whose practice extends from printmaking to large scale low relief pieces to real time animations and video.

As the school is nearing it's 70th birthday they focussed on traditions lost since the 1950's.

The assembly hall had various displays of lost crafts such as needlecraft, old photos from the town of Templemore, which were donated by the Templemore Historical Society and one section was transformed to a classroom from the era.

As part of the project 4th class pupils interviewed former teacher Sr. Bridget who is coming up to her 89th year. In 1951 she welcomed 72 pupils in her junior infants class. and recalled how they learned how to write using chalk and a slate. The older pupils had copies and pens.

The pupils also explored lost words, in particular nature words such as conker, acorn and cowslip.

The pupils also researched the communication system of the area and how when somebody would put a call through to the telephone box in the town a passer by would answer it and then retrieve the person that the call was intended for.

One of the highlights of the project was the research of sweets from the time. Grandmother of pupils Julie and Moya Grey owned Cahill's Sweet Shop around the time the school opened and there was a display of popular sweets from that time.

In her speech Ms Conway praised the pupils for their enthusiasm and commitment to the project. She was presented with flowers and a hamper of sweets by some of the students involved in the project.

As part of the their research fourth, fifth and sixth class visited the Cormackstown Heritage Museum with Jimmy Duggan to learn about tools and trades common at the time. The pupils also had a lesson “as gaeilge” from Mr Duggan as it was common practice then for classes to be taught in Irish.

Melanie Scott from Tipperary County Council praised the school for the huge effort they made for the project and also artist Caroline Conway.

Ms Foley once again thanked all who were involved in making the event such a success and announced that the school would be a technology free day and that the pupils would be playing old fashioned yard games such as marbles during the day.

The school was also celebrating the completion of their outdoor classroom which they hope to start using as soon as possible, weather permitting.

St. Joseph's is involved in bio-diversity having received 8 Green Flag awards. The outdoor classroom was funded by ETB and local business TaylorMade as part of their Reaching out the Community commitment.