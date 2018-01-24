After the success of the first three Sundays of 2018 (winning 48 GoldMedals, 2 Silver Medals and 2 Bronze medals in the process) attention now turns to the forthcoming fixtures in January with the National Indoor Championships this weekend for Juniors and under 23 ages.

The club will be represented by:

Fiona Hennessey (Shot Putt)

Conor Ryan (800 Metres) and Robbie Kennedy (800 Metres)

We wish all our athletes the very best in these championships.

Picture 1: Templemore Athletic Club Boys U16 Munster Champions in the 4x200metres Relay Championships that took place in Nenagh on Sunday 21st January. These boys, Kyle Dooley, Mark Carroll, Jack Ryan, Armand Schoemann and David Quinn are heading to the National Finals going for 'Four Golds in a Row'. We wish them the best of luck.

Picture 2: The Girls U14 Emily Davidson, Ceola Bergin, Keisha McCabe and Alannah Dunford who won the Bronze Medal in the 4x200metres at the Munster Relay Championships. This team is also heading to the National Finals. Best of luck girls.