Gallery: Do not miss Eamonn McGee's photos from Tipperary's Munster minor hurling final triumph

Tipperary landed the county’s 40th Munster minor hurling title on Sunday last thanks to an eight-point victory over Limerick (1-20 to 1-12) at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The success lifted the hearts of all blue and gold supporters and as a result at the Tipperary Star we thought that it might be a nice touch to publish on online gallery featuring twenty-three of Eamonn McGee's photographs from the game.

It is worth noting that this latest provincial title represented the third Munster minor crown won by the Premier County in four years.

Manager Tommy Dunne’s minor hurling team are now through to the All-Ireland semi-finals on the week-ending Sunday, July 29th - the final is scheduled to take place on August 19th.

You can contact Eamonn McGee about any of his work on Facebook or via his website.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.