Littleton NS and Inch NS certainly got into the Halloween spirit last week when they donned their most ghoulish ensembles dressing up as witches, ghosts, vampires and superhero's.

Pupils at Inch dressed up in aid of Bru Columbanus in County Cork and delightfully posed with their giant pumpkin which they grew in the school poly tunnel over the summer.

