PHOTO GALLERY: Winners from Roscrea Sports Awards

Roscrea Sports Awards

Team of the Year Award - Roscrea Minor Hurling Sponsored by Luptons & Associations. L-R: Christy Lupton, Stephen Carey Cpt, danial Ryan, Jason Gilmartin, Colman Treacy

Roscrea Sports Awards

Athletics Award: John Dwyer Templemore Athletic Club

Roscrea Sports Awards

Badminton Award: Colaiste Phobal. L-R: Bishop Willie Walsh, John Lonergan, Aaron Maloney, Padraig Marks, Jack Finnegan, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Camogie Award. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Tina Hannon, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Gaelic Football. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Cian McEvoy, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Golf. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Ruth Cryan Wright , John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Hurling (Camross). L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan,Tadhg Doran , John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Motor Sport. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Nicole Drought, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Rugby. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Alan Tynan, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Soccer. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Kenny Lee, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Youth Award. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Jack Canning , John Lupton

Team of the Year Award-Roscrea Minor Hurling Sponsored by Luptons & Associations Christy Lupton, Stephen Carey Cpt, Danial Ryan, Jason Gilmartin, Colman Treacy

Roscrea Sports Awards

Outstanding Achievement/ Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore sponsored by Frank Murray Construction Ltd: L-R John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Frank Murray, Paddy Cadell, Patricia Higgins, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Special Award Recognition Christy Jones, Sponsored by FDC Accountants: John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Margaret Maloney (FDC, Christy Jones, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Contribution to Sports Award Tommy Dunne sponsored by Ashbourne Meats John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Tommy Dunne, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Hall of Fame Award Jack Ryan Sponsored by Rosderra Meats John Lonergan, Donal Monahan,Fergal O Connor (Rosderra, Jack Ryan, Bishop Willie, John Lupton

Roscrea Sports Awards

Presentation to John Lonergan by John Lupton C/M RCTLC

Roscrea Sports Awards

Roscrea Sports Awards organisers, sponsors and award winners

Roscrea Sports Awards

Bishop Willie, Jack Ryan, John Lonergan

Roscrea Sports Awards

Eugene, Tina and Ann Hannon

Roscrea Sports Awards

Front row: Brendan and Ruth Wright. Back row L-R: Ollie and Ber Nugent, Fergal O Connor Threasa Cunningham, Donal Monahan

Roscrea Sports Awards

Owen, Nicole and Aishling Drought

Roscrea Sports Awards

Alison, Kenny and Kenneth Lee

Roscrea Sports Awards

The Two Grannies: Chrise Boland, Jack Canning and Josephine Canning

Roscrea Sports Awards

Jack Ryan surrounded by family and friends