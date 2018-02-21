PHOTO GALLERY: Winners from Roscrea Sports Awards

-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Team of the Year Award - Roscrea Minor Hurling Sponsored by Luptons & Associations. L-R: Christy Lupton, Stephen Carey Cpt, danial Ryan, Jason Gilmartin, Colman Treacy
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Athletics Award: John Dwyer Templemore Athletic Club
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Badminton Award: Colaiste Phobal. L-R: Bishop Willie Walsh, John Lonergan, Aaron Maloney, Padraig Marks, Jack Finnegan, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Camogie Award. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Tina Hannon, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Gaelic Football. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Cian McEvoy, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Golf. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Ruth Cryan Wright , John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Hurling (Camross). L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan,Tadhg Doran , John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Motor Sport. L-R: Bishop Willie,John Lonergan, Nicole Drought, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Rugby. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Alan Tynan, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Soccer. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Kenny Lee, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Youth Award. L-R: Bishop Willie, John Lonergan, Jack Canning , John Lupton
-
Team of the Year Award-Roscrea Minor Hurling Sponsored by Luptons & Associations Christy Lupton, Stephen Carey Cpt, Danial Ryan, Jason Gilmartin, Colman Treacy
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Outstanding Achievement/ Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore sponsored by Frank Murray Construction Ltd: L-R John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Frank Murray, Paddy Cadell, Patricia Higgins, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Special Award Recognition Christy Jones, Sponsored by FDC Accountants: John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Margaret Maloney (FDC, Christy Jones, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Contribution to Sports Award Tommy Dunne sponsored by Ashbourne Meats John Lonergan, Bishop Willie, Tommy Dunne, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Hall of Fame Award Jack Ryan Sponsored by Rosderra Meats John Lonergan, Donal Monahan,Fergal O Connor (Rosderra, Jack Ryan, Bishop Willie, John Lupton
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Presentation to John Lonergan by John Lupton C/M RCTLC
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Roscrea Sports Awards organisers, sponsors and award winners
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Bishop Willie, Jack Ryan, John Lonergan
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Eugene, Tina and Ann Hannon
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Front row: Brendan and Ruth Wright. Back row L-R: Ollie and Ber Nugent, Fergal O Connor Threasa Cunningham, Donal Monahan
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Owen, Nicole and Aishling Drought
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Alison, Kenny and Kenneth Lee
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
The Two Grannies: Chrise Boland, Jack Canning and Josephine Canning
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Jack Ryan surrounded by family and friends
-
Roscrea Sports Awards
Jack Canning surrounded by family and friends
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on