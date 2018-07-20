Picture Gallery: Gothic Castle on 102 acres for sale in Tipperary for €1 million price tag

A gothic castle, set on 102 acres of farm and woodland, has entered the property market in Tipperary for €1 million, the first time the estate has been offered for sale in 380 years.

Castle Fogarty, located at Ballycahill, Thurles, County Tipperary, is an impressive structure dating to the 16th Century constructed around a significant castle ruin.

A range of traditional outbuildings adjoin the castle, with a wing of the castle and part of the traditional outbuildings having been converted to create a comfortable family home.

The existing castle ruin was originally rebuilt from an earlier Georgian House in about 1790. The present structure comprises the remnants of this design.

Castle Fogarty is a typical Gothic Revival castle with towers and crenellations. A number of the features within the stonework remain, including a coat of arms with motto. The ruins of the castle extend to about 4,305 sq ft.

Residential Wing

The seven bedroom residential wing provides comfortable accommodation for family living and entertaining and is laid-out in a C-shaped plan with a courtyard to rear formed by outbuildings and stone walls. It is constructed around the northern wing of the original castle and a key feature is the magnificent castellated entrance. The principal reception rooms are well positioned for the attractive views over the estate parkland.

Accommodation includes a kitchen, drawing room, dining room and a sitting room, alongside an additional reception area, seven bedrooms, two bathrooms, a boot room, shower room, a wine cellar and a games room.

There are a number of internal features including hardwood flooring, deep skirtings, open fireplaces and wine bins in the cellar. The impressive north tower forms part of the residential accommodation, from which there are fantastic, expansive views.

The Estate:

Castle Fogarty estate extends to about 102 acres, and is made up of farmland - 64 acres, woods - 36 acres and miscellaneous - 2 acres.

The land is a good balance of productive farmland and deciduous woodland. The woods predominantly comprise ancient native species with some younger plantations including oak, beech and ash (planted between 1991 and 1994).

The farmland has the ability to grow good swards of grass, with a number of mature trees interspersed throughout the land, creating an attractive parkland setting.

The woods provide shelter, amenity and sporting potential. They have been strategically laid out to create an enclosed estate with a private setting.

The Entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme are owned and are included in the sale. The payment for 2018 will be retained by the sellers. The farmland is cut for hay and then let for grazing for the remainder of the season.

There is a useful range of traditional outbuildings adjoining the residential wing. They are constructed of stone beneath pitched slate roofs and are enclosed by stone walls, creating a courtyard with a gravel base. They include coach houses, stables and a barn, all of which have the potential to be converted to provide further residential accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

History of Castle Fogarty:

Parts of Castle Fogarty date from the 16th Century. It was the seat of the O' Fogarty clan until 1790 when it passed by marriage in 1790 to Lanigan's and then by marriage in 1865 to a Ryan of the then neighbouring estate of Inch and then by inheritance to Ryan's until the present day.

The castle is now a ruin, having been burnt in 1922 following its occupation by the Northampton Regiment prior to Irish Independence. Following this, the owners undertook a development programme to create a family home within one tower of the castle and part of the traditional outbuildings.

The castle has been home to a number of famous occupants. Cornelius O' Fogarty, the former owner, fought in 1690 at the Battle of the Boyne and was Captain on the side of James II. He owned and played the O' Fogarty Harp which has remained in ownership in the family ever since.

In more recent times, Vivian Ryan was High Sheriff of Tipperary in 1887, Valentine Ryan was a pioneering alpine climber and Mervyn Ryan was manager of Argentine railways and also led the third ascent of Aconcagua.

The sale of Castle Fogarty is being handled by Savills Country Homes (01) 6634350. It carries an asking price of €1 million and viewing is strictly by appointment only.