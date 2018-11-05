Mooreabbey Milers A.C. weekly report

Novice B Cross Country

On a dreary overcast Sunday the club headed to the Lisheen Wind Farm near Moyne Co.Tipperary for the county Novice B. We had a great turn out across all the races. Success started in the juveniles with Lucy Martin and Paddy Chapman taking silver in their respective races with great running also from Michael Hayes, Gearoid Kinnane, Erin Chapman, Sean Kinnane, Ruairí Cunningham and Ryan Cunningham. In the men's Barry Hartnett, Kevin Lenihan, Willie O'Donoghue, Liam O'Donnell, Ger Hanley, Robert Cunningham and John Hayes all took on the 6k course. With stoney firm ground the race took off at a fast pace and the tempo was kept up throughout the race. Success continued for the men with Barry, Kevin and Willie battling it out they claimed the bronze medal just 4 points short of silver. A harty well done also goes to Martina Moloney, Patricia Ryan and Pauline Chapman who all took on the 3k ladies course. The girls were 4th team overall.

Powerscourt Ridge

On Saturday Tom Blackburn, Robert Cunningham and Patricia Blackburn were in Wicklow for one of last races of the IMRA/MMRA 2018 calender. Tom took a top 10 position in the long race, Patricia also took a top 10 position in the short race with Robert finishing impressively well after his big weekend in the Dublin marathon last weekend.

Another great year for the club on the Irish and Munster mountain event calender with the club taking many podium finishes and category wins throughout the year. Details when they become available.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €15 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Teenage Training

The club is growing and expanding all the time so Tom Blackburn is going to provide specific training to the teenagers. Tom will provide this training for six weeks initially. It will start on Monday 5th of November at 7 pm. If you feel your child would benefit from this or you know someone who would be interested let us know. Numbers will be restricted so do get in early. For insurance reasons children must be registered with the club to part-take in the training programme. (Registration €15 per child)

Couch to 5k

Get in shape for that little black number/ keep fit. A coach to 5k programme has begun. It is facilitated by Patricia Blackburn each Monday night at 7pm in the community field Galbally. €5 a session. Group/individual advice. Weekly plans.

Save The Date

With 7 weeks left to Christmas here's a date for the diary. On Saturday 29th December the Mooreabbey Milers will host their annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy whether your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be. More details to follow.