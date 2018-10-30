Mooreabbey Milers A.C. - Seven is the magic number

Dublin City Marathon

Months of training and hard work all came to an end last Sunday morning for our seven wonderful marathoners when they joined in the 20,000 other participants at the start line of the Dublin city marathon. This was the 39th SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon founded in 1980 by a group led by Noel Carroll, who persuaded the Business Houses Athletic Association (BHAA) to take up the idea. In the first year 2,100 took part of whom 1,420 finished. The course is reasonably flat and starts at Fitzwilliam Square in the city centre and concludes at Merrion Square. 1st home and representing not only his club but the national garda team was Kieran Lees in a cracking time of 2.37.01 unfortunately the garda team finished just outside the podium places in 4th, with such a fantastic result we know ye will be out to grab the glory next year. Next home in the purple and white vest was James Fletcher, followed by Damien Holian and Robert Cunningham all finishing within 10 minutes of each other. Then we had Denis Ryan, Mary Pyke and first time marathoner Patricia Ryan.

Film Stars For A Day

It was a block busting weekend for seven club members when they gathered in the square in Galbally to star in a film clip about one of the villages natural amenities, a trail loop which starts and finishes in the village of Galbally. The loop takes you to the pinnacle of a 265m high hill north-west of the village where there is a megalithic passage grave known as The Fort of the Three Pillar Stones. The fort is perhaps 6,000 years old and is known locally as ‘Darby’s Bed’. The tomb has a long almost inaccessible entrance passage, and the roof rises likes steps to the top of its chamber and is regarded as being similar to megalithic tombs in Brittany, France. The entrance passage faces north-west in line with the mid-summer sunset. According to fable and folklore it is believed that it is the grave of Olill Olum, who was one of the early kings of Munster and that the tragic lovers Diarmuid and Gráinne are said to have sheltered for a night inside this tomb when they were fleeing Fionn Mac Cumhaill. Also on the loop is a circular mound, 19m in diameter, faced with drystone kerbs. It is one of many mounds which can be found in the nearby woodland all dating back some 4,000 years to the Bronze Age. The magnificent seven ran this loop while cameras and drones filmed their every move. This footage will be used to promote walking and running trails in Ireland. The famous septet were Tom Blackburn, Marie O'Shea, Aoife Courtney, Gerard Griffin, Willie O'Donoghue, Ger Hanley and John Hayes.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €15 per juvenile. (Family rates available). Teenage Training: The club is growing and expanding all the time so Tom Blackburn is going to provide specific training to the teenagers. Tom will provide this training for six weeks initially. It will start on Monday 5th of November at 7 pm. If you feel your child would benefit from this or you know someone who would be interested let us know. Numbers will be restricted so do get in early. For insurance reasons children must be registered with the club to part-take in the training programme. (Registration €15 per child)

Couch to 5k

Get in shape for that little black number/ keep fit. A coach to 5k programme has begun. It is facilitated by Patricia Blackburn each Monday night at 7pm in the community field Galbally. €5 a session. Group/individual advice. Weekly plans.

Save The Date

With 8 weeks left to Christmas here's a date for the diary. On Saturday 29th December the Mooreabbey Milers will host their annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy whether your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be. More details to follow.