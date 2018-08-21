Dundrum Athletic Club

RISH LIFE HEALTH NATIONAL MASTERS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Irish Life Health National Masters Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday the 18th of August in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Here we had two athletes compete. First off we had Dermot Hayes compete in the Men's O50 5,000m. Dermot show is continuing strength and talent to win Gold in 16:56.98. In the last year Dermot has been in podium position at National level in the Men's O50 in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, road including distances from 4 Mile to 10k to Half Marathon. This man really is emphasising his talent across the different terrains and distances. Next up we had sporting veteran Michèal O'Beirne competing in the Men's O85 Weight for Distance where he won Bronze in 1.57.



CURRAGHCHASE 10K

The Curraghchase Chase 10k was held on Saturday the 18th of August in the Curragh, Co Kildare. A run incorporating road and trail with nature all around. We had two athletes travel up to Kildare for this race. Linda Grogan had a great race to place 7th overall and 2nd Lady in 42:19. Ausra Mackeviciute also had a great race to place 29th overall and 7th Lady in 46:48



GSK 5 MILE

THE GSK 5 Mile was held in Dungarvan, Co Waterford and hosted by West Waterford AC in Friday the 17th of August. We had 3 athletes make the trip to the Deise. First home for the club for 133rd Christina FrydayChristina 39:31, she was followed by 169th Elaine MurphyElaine 43:37 and 176th Patricia Moloney 45:00.